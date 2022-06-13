Get a move on - early bird tickets for Yorkshire's Meadowfest - headlined by the Feeling - are selling fast

Yorkshire’s biggest party band HUGE will be just one of the many talented acts from Yorkshire playing at Meadowfest in support of this year’s headliner, The Feeling

Meadowfest is an all-day family-friendly music festival.

With feelgood tunes to dance your heart out to alongside street food and drink, Meadowfest is a day to remember.

Whether you want to sit back, relax and soak up the atmosphere on the deckchair lawn in a natural amphitheatre setting, or stay on your feet to feel the beat and dance like no one’s watching – it’s completely up to you.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowfest runs from 10am to 10pm on Saturday July30 and is located in the meadow between the River Derwent and the Talbot Hotel.

The Feeling is this year’s headliner, following on from last month’s launch of their latest album Loss. Hope. Love. Joining The Feeling will be a host of musical Yorkshire talent to light up the stage and bring a smile to everyone’s faces.

The main stage will also feature Meadowfest favourites Hyde Family Jam, party band HUGE, and the New York Brass Band – who have just hit the headlines after playing at Pixie Lott’s wedding.

Fame Academy’s Alistair Griffin will also be performing, following an appearance with his Lemoncurd Gin at Malton’s Food Lovers Festival.

The hay bale stage will be headlined by Flatcap Carnival, supported by Gary Stewart, Simon Snaize, George Rowell, Maggie Wakeling, Nick Rooke and Graeme Hargreaves, plus more still to be announced.