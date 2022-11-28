Global music icons Blondie announce headline date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons – whose chart-topping and era-defining career has seen them sell more than 40 million albums worldwide – play the UK’s largest outdoor concert arena on Thursday June 22.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday December 2 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Undeniably one of the most trailblazing and influential bands of all time, Blondie is pioneering frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist/conceptual mastermind Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, along with band mates bassist Glen Matlock, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen.

Global music icons Blondie will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre in June 2023

Founded in New York in 1974 Blondie became one of biggest punk/pop crossovers the world had ever seen.

From an irreverent Lower East Side punk outfit to bona fide international ambassadors of New York cool.

With such timeless hits as the ground-breaking rock-disco hybrid Heart of Glass, the equally influential hip-hop fantasia Rapture, the stalker-love song One Way Or Another and the lilting calypso The Tide Is High, their sound is unmistakeable and timeless.

And glowing reviews from their 2022 live shows – packed with such anthems as Hanging on the Telephone, Sunday Girl, Picture This, Mother, Maria, Call Me and Atomic – show they retain their fearless spirit and genius.

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “We absolutely love to bring true music legends here to Scarborough OAT – and are doing it again!

“For the last four decades, Blondie has become and remain a true global icon – one whose influence both shaped and continues to inform the worlds of music, fashion and art.

“Their live shows continue to be incredible and it is going to be a truly magical moment when they walk on stage here at Scarborough OAT and deliver a night no music fan will want to miss.”

Blondie join fellow music legends Sting, Pulp, rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, chart-toppers N-Dubz, Olly Murs and the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! among Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2023 headliners – with many more still to be announced.