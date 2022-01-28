Global superstar Christina Aguilera heads to Yorkshire coast this summer

Christina Aguilera.

Singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and one of the best-selling artists in the world the songbird will be bringing her iconic vocals and impeccable routines to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Tuesday, August 2.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, February 4, at 9am via: scarboroughopenairtheatre.com .

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s live music programmer Peter Taylor is delighted to be bringing another global star to Britain’s biggest open air concert arena – following the likes of Britney Spears in 2018 and Kylie in 2019.

Peter said: “Christina Aguilera is a music superstar and true global icon and we are absolutely thrilled to announce she is coming to Scarborough this summer!

“Christina is only playing a handful of shows in the UK so to bring her here is another major coup for Scarborough Open Air Theatre and the Yorkshire coast.

“First Britney, then Kylie and now Christina – three incredible women on the global stage – all headlining this special venue. Roll on August 2 – this is going to be one of the must-see shows of the summer!”

More than 20 years after her self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera has established herself as one of the biggest and most recognised solo female artists having sold more than 43 million records worldwide, collected more than 18 million Spotify listens, received more than three billion YouTube views and achieved five number 1 US singles, making her the fourth female artist to top the charts over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

Back in 2010, Christina received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honour of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Renowned for her powerful voice and hit singles, Christina Aguilera, is no doubt a global superstar and voice of a generation.

Christina’s UK Tour dates follow the release of her new singe Pa Mis Muchachas, her much anticipated return to her Latin roots. Returning to Spanish-language music, the song celebrates Latina sisterhood by featuring global Latin music superstar Becky G, explosive Argentinian rising star Nicki Nicole and Spain-based provoking songwriter and rapper Nathy Peluso. The Latin Grammy Award Winner is set to make another major mark on Latin music and culture as only she can.

Fans can expect all the hits including, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Genie in a Bottle’ as well as more arena-filling anthems this August.