Grace Petrie combines stand-up and folk songs in This Is No Time To Panic! and heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre
No longer able to meet the deadened eyes or desperate hopes of leftwing audiences, she reckons there's no better time for a feel-good show.
Long respected as the British folk scene’s funniest lesbian, Grace’s 2022 stand-up debut Butch Ado About Nothing garnered critical acclaim and sold-out venues across the UK.
This Is No Time To Panic! sees her combine music and comedy for the first time.
Grace Petrie: This Is No Time To Panic! can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough,on Friday October 24 at 7.45pm
Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com