GRAMMY Award winner James Taylor announces Scarborough Open Air Theatre date

James Taylor

Multiple GRAMMY Award winner and legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor will perform a headline show with his All-Star Band in Scarborough next summer.

It has been announced today the iconic singer will headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday July 25.

Artist presale tickets are available at jamestaylor.com from 10am tomorrow (November 5) and tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday (November 7) via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired.

Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.

In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever Number 1 album of his illustrious career. Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year.

Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012.

In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honour and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors.

In early 2020, Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years.

He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honour of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

James Taylor joins Deacon Blue, Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Paul Weller, James Arthur, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, David Gray and American vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026.

Julian Murray, of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “James Taylor is a living legend. We are very excited to be bringing him to Scarborough in 2026 and look forward to what will be a truly unforgettable evening.”

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.com