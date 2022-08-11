Green, big, family-friendly Shrek The Musical at Scarborough's YMCA is packed with fun, music dance and puppets

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilly Jackson plays Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

Holly Dresser, a member of the YMCA and who was due to play Humpty Dumpty in Shrek, passed away aged 19 weeks before the production opened at the St Thomas Street theatre, and the show is dedicated to her memory.

There is a page in the programme about Holly and her love of the YMCA, of which her father Mark is a trustee, and during the interval, a recording was played of Holly singing, writes Sue Wilkinson.

It is with sadness in mind, that the review is set.

Shrek The Musical is the stage spin-off of the film about the ogre who, with the help of a donkey, rescues a princess. The animated hit features the voices of Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona.

The story is a straight lift to the stage with added show songs. There are strong leads in Connor Canvess as Shrek, Tilly Jackson as Fiona and Eddie Golden as Donkey.

The height-challenged baddie Farquaad is fabulously played by Jasmine Towse – fresh from her triumph as Ursula in The Little Mermaid.

There is a large support cast – with cameos which are being shared by the young cast – and it is wonderful to see so much enthusiasm, talent and exuberance on one stage.

There are a couple of showstoppers – What’s Up Duloc and the tap dance number Morning Person – that are particular highlights. As in the film, I’m a Believer brings the curtain – and the house – down.

Shrek The Musical is a big, green, family-friendly show with plenty of music, fun, puppets – including a spectacular dragon – and great performances.

Cast

Connor Canvess, Shrek; Tilly Jackson, Fiona; Jasmin Towse, Farquaad and Eddie Golden, Donkey.

Lucy Butterfield, Alice Ashby, Bex Wainwright, Lola Hooper, Jess Little, Alfie Grimshaw, Ellen Ramos, George Schmuck, Adam Johnson and Phoebe Davies.

CJ Wells, Jack Wheeler, Oliver Johnson, Sophie Dunn, Phoebe Cheshire, Charley Campbell, Owen Price, Josh Simpson, Skye Barr Powell.

Adria Beattie, Steve Brewster, Anne Mortlock, Layla Noble, Isla Fletcher, Maddy Blackford, Amy Shepherdson and Thomas Atkinson.

Megan Brewster, Lucy Marshall, Grace Kille, Fleur Robinson, Heather Taylor, Daisy Lamb, Sophie Oxley, Isabelle Bradbury, Evan Todd, Harri Smith, Rebekah Aikamhenze, Annabelle Wallis Scholey.

Theo Grimshaw, Hannah Smith, Lily Hayes, Scarlett Winspear, Frankie Wood, Frankie Newton, Scarlett Blake and Scarlett Barker Gee.

Production: Katie Doubtfire, director; Hayley Green, assistant director; William Oseland, musical director.

Set design: Ollie Winter, Mark Watling, Liam Downey, Declan Carr, Tom Jey and Ethan Sweeney Chisholm.

Costumes: Wendy Chapman, Rose Hadley, Lisa Smith and Alice Ashby.

Backstage crew: Chris Bullivant, Dave Smith, Lewis Winter and Amy Draper.

Shrek The Musical can be seen at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until September 1, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or online at ymcatheatre.co.uk