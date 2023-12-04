Gregory Porter announces summer 2024 headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Gregory Porter

The two-time Grammy award winner heads to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Monday July 1 for a truly unique show no fan will want to miss.

Tickets for this all-seated show go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 8 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk.

Gregory is rightly regarded as his generation's most soulful jazz singer-songwriter.

His last five albums have all reached the UK Top 10, with Take Me To The Alley (2016), Nat King Cole & Me (2017) and All Rise (2020) hitting the Top Five.

The seven-time Grammy nominee has amassed cumulative streams of 1.6 billion and counting.

Since breaking through almost a decade ago with Liquid Spirit, Gregory has become a beloved part of the British cultural firmament.

The Californian cat-in-the-hat has played at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury, where he wowed the Pyramid Stage, and Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park.

The dance music world loves Gregory, too. Claptone’s remix of his classic track Liquid Spirit became the hit of summer 2015.

Among his many collaborators are Disclosure, with who he released Holding On – the lead single from the duo's second studio album, Caracal.

Gregory’s latest release, Still Rising, is an exquisite collection of musical delights, including a selection of brand-new songs, covers, duets, and beloved favourites from throughout his career.

Gregory Porter joins Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “This is a massive coup to bring such a universally loved international star as Gregory to this stunning venue.

“Gregory is a unique singer. He transcends genres from jazz to R&B, and American standards, and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.”