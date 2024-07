Gregory Porter: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

The two-time Grammy award winning jazz sensation, Gregory Porter will headline tonight (July 1) at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo: ERIK UMPHERY.

Jazz star Gregory Porter is coming to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (July 1) - here’s what you need to know!

Gregory Porter has become known as the UK’s favourite contemporary American jazz artist.

His last five albums have all reached the Top 10, with ‘Take Me To The Alley’ (2016), ‘Nat King Cole & Me’ (2017) and ‘All Rise’ (2020) hitting the Top 5. A double Grammy-winner (Best Jazz Vocal Album for ‘Liquid Spirit’ (2014) and Best Jazz Vocal Album for ‘Take Me To The Alley’) and seven-time Grammy nominee, the singer and songwriter has amassed cumulative streams of 1.6 billion and counting.He will be joined in Scarborough by celebrated singer-songwriter JP Cooper.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.