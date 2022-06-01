Guitar duo Sam Dunn and Jamie Taylor to guest at Scarborough Jazz Club

Guitar duos are a rare treat and Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes two of the UK’s most respected jazz guitarists Sam Dunn and Jamie Taylor to the Cask on Wednesday June 8.

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:37 am
Sam Dunn has toured Australia with Grammy-nominated US pianist and singer Judy Carmichael
Their swinging and lyrical playing have seen them perform at clubs, concert halls and festivals around the world. Both are regular performers at legendary London venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, the Vortex and the Troubadour along with jazz clubs across the country and beyond.

Sam has toured Australia with Grammy-nominated US pianist and singer Judy Carmichael while Jamie features regularly with Sebastiaan de Krom’s resident group at the Troubadour. Both have worked with a long list of top-flight jazz musicians from Europe and the US.

Sam and Jamie have been playing guitars together since their college days. Their convivial duo performances are the result of a long and varied musical friendship.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music from 8.15pm. £5 minimum donation.

