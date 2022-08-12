Guitar giants Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius join Scarborough Jazz Festival lime up

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the greatest guitarists in the world - Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius - have joined forces

The festival is at Scarborough Spa from Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25. Taylor and Wakenius will play the last spot on the Saturday.

Their legacy from working with Stephane Grappelli and Oscar Peterson is unique.

Martin Taylor worked with Stephane Grappelli for 11-years filling the guitar chair for Django Reinhardt.

Ulf Wakenius worked with Oscar Peterson for 10-years filling the guitar chair for Joe Pass, Herb Ellis and Barney Kessel.

Martin and Ulf have also worked with greats like, Pat Metheny, Herbie Hancock, Jeff Beck, George Harrison, Mike Brecker, Michel Legrand, Jamie Cullum, Chet Atkins, Ray Brown, Tommy Emmanuel, Jim Hall. to mention a few.

"It really is a great privilege, and a tremendous opportunity for the festival audience, to have two of the world’s greatest guitarists playing together in Scarborough,” said festival director Mike Gordon.

"It will be a fantastic climax to Saturday evening. This will be a very special act and I’m very excited about it.”

The full line-up is:

Friday September 2312.30pm – 1.45pm: Os Caros – The Edison Machado Project2.15pm – 3.30pm: Nicola Farnon Trio featuring Dave Newton and Phil Johnson4pm – 5.15pm: Dennis Rollins Funky Funk7pm – 8.15pm: Lunar Octet8.45pm – 10pm: Alan Barnes & Dave Newton10.30pm - 11.45pm: BansanguSaturday September 2412.30pm – 1.45pm: New York Brass band2.15pm – 3.30pm: Ben Crosland’s Solway Stories4pm – 5.15pm: Iain Ballamy (UK) & Stian Carstensen (Norway)7pm – 8.15pm: Simon Spillett Big Band Plays Tubby Hayes8.45pm - 10pmGeorgia Cecile10.30pm – 11.45pm: Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius

Sunday September 2512.30pm – 1.45pm: Shirley Smart Trio2.15pm – 3.30pm: John Law’s Re Creations4pm - 5.15pm: A Time Remembered7pm – 8.15pm: Hannah Horton Quartet8.45pm – 10pm: Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers: Rory Ingham/Jim Davison Sextet

To book ring 01723 821888