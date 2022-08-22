Guitar virtuoso Edison Herbert heads to Scarboorugh Jazz Club

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guitarist Edison Herbert

Edison made his debut at the club last November. He is a sensitive and melodic musician who plays the guitar from the heart.

His distinctive sound is influenced by Wes Montgomery and by George Benson, who described him as “one of the few cats that can make that thing sing". Praise indeed.

The Edison Herbert Trio bring excitement, verve and vitality to everything they play, with engaging grooves, sensitive ballads and foot tapping numbers that mix the familiar with the new in a refreshing way.

The trio features Steve Hanley on drums and, new to the club, the Portuguese bassist Jose Canha.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music from 8.15pm.