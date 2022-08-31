Guitarist Jamie Taylor swings into Scarborough Jazz Club

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie's swinging, lyrical playing has seen him perform at legendary London venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, the Vortex, and the Troubadour with many other jazz clubs across the country and beyond.

Jamie has worked with a long list of top-flight jazz musicians from Europe and the US.

His most recent visit to The Cask, in a duo with fellow guitarist Sam Dunn, was a special night indeed. For this evening Jamie joins our house trio MG3.