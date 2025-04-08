Hallelujah! Sister Acts hits Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

The cast of the YM Productions Sister Act with director Katie Doubtfire

Hallelujah! Rehearsals are under way for Sister Act –the next musical coming to the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough next week.

Members of YMCA Productions present the show inspired by the Whoopi Goldberg movie.

It tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who is put in protective custody at a convent after witnessing a crime.

With her larger-than-life personality and powerhouse voice, she transforms the struggling choir into a soulful sensation, discovering the true meaning of friendship, faith and sisterhood along the way.

Audiences can expect show-stopping numbers Take Me to Heaven, Raise Your Voice, Sunday Morning Fever and Fabulous, Baby.

Bringing the tory to life are Jasmine Towse as the vibrant Deloris Van Cartier; Juliette Scarborough as the stern Mother Superior; Evie McGlinchey as the lovable Sister Mary Patrick;

Annie Scholey as the shy Sister Mary Robert; Lola Hooper as the no-nonsense Sister Mary Lazarus; Matthew Rhodes as the kind-hearted Monsignor O’Hara;

Sam Langley as the gangster Curtis and Adam Johnson as endearing cop Eddie.

Katie Doubtfire is the director; musical directors Jasmine Towse and Evie McGlinchey; choreographers: Megan Brewster and Lucy Marshall and production manager Hayley Doubtfire.

“With its infectious energy, dazzling choreography and uplifting message, Sister Act – The Musical is a show that will have audiences clapping, singing and dancing,” said Katie.

“Whether you’re a fan of the film or discovering the story for the first time, the production promises to be a divine night at the theatre,” she said.

Sister Act is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Monday, April 14 until Saturday, April 19, daily at 7pm plus matinees on Thursday, April 17 and Saturday, April 19 at 2pm. No performance on Good Friday.

Tickets are available now at ymcatheatre.uk or the box office on 01723 506750.​ You can also call in person.