The event is taking place at Bridlington pub the Bull and Sun, presented by Raven Paranormal Research UK.

Paul Atkinson, co-founder of Raven Paranormal Research UK, explained that the Bull and Sun “is well known in the paranormal field, and if one of the most haunted pubs in the area”

There has previously been a lot of paranormal activity at the pub, Paul said:

Halloween night is the perfect time to get spooky and to make contact with spirits.

“We've had doors slamming, apparitions appearing and one of the guys who lives in the flat got a recording of a chair spinning on its own.”

In regards to actual spirits, Paul said “there's quite a few child spirits in there who are quite interactive and playful.”

The research team are based in Bridlington and have been operating professionally for 3 and half years, Paul commented:

“I’ve been interested in the paranormal since I was a teenager- I used to do ghost hunts with my friends up in Danes Dyke!”

Paul explained that they use a multitude of scientific equipment, such as EMF detectors and K2 metres which detect disturbances in the electro-magnetic field.

“These disturbances can indicate paranormal activity” explained Paul.

“We do have a psychic medium on our team, and a trainee, so we do the spiritual side too. I tend to rely on my gadgets because they are where you are more likely to get your scientific proof.”

Our town is full of spooky places and Paul said: “We tend to concentrate in the old town of Bridlington, there's a lot of history there and it's a gem right on our doorstep!”

The event at the Bull and sun takes place on Monday, October 31 and will be running from 8:30pm til Midnight.

Tickets cost £20 per person, and you will be able to use some of the paranormal investigator’s specialist equipment, refreshment will be provided, fancy dress is encouraged and you might even be able to interact with one of the Spirits yourself!

You can purchase tickets for the event behind the bar directly at the Bull and Sun and visit their Facebook page for any updates.

