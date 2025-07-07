Hatton College performers to shine in special showcase at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre
The End-of-Year Showcase promises to be a dynamic evening of entertainment, highlighting the progress and passion of those working towards a career in the performing arts.
Audiences can expect a high-energy display of styles including musical theatre, commercial, lyrical, heels, ballet, acting, singing and jazz. Each piece has been crafted to reflect the versatility and professionalism of the performers.
Hatton’s students benefit from the expertise of a committed and inspiring faculty – all of whom are eitherworking in the industry or bring a wealth of professional experience.
The real-world connection ensures the students receive current, relevant and forward-thinking training.
“Alongside this, we instil a strong work ethic and sense of discipline, vital for long-term success in the arts,” said principal Julie Hatton.
“We are particularly proud of our first-year students, some of whom joined the course with no prior theatre training or stage experience. To witness their growth in both skill and confidence is a testament to the power of focused, professional training and the supportive environment at Hatton College.
“This year, our students have taken part in several exciting professional opportunities, including Red Jelly Productions’ Mod Crop – choreographed and directed by college principal Julie Hatton – and several were selected for the powerful production Hannah’s: The Soldier Diaries,” she said.
Hatton College offers a three-year performing arts course, comprising two years of BTEC extended diploma training, with an optional third year focused on full industry preparation and a Level 4 HNC qualification.
“We are proud of what these students have achieved and can't wait for you to see them shine on stage,” she said.
Hatton College End of Year Showcase is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Tomas Street, Scarborough, on Thursday July 10 at 7pm.
Tickets: 01723 506750 or ymcatheatre.uk
