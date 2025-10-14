For many of the Hatton College students, this marks their first performance of the academic year

Prepare to step into a living art gallery as Frameless bursts on to the stage in a dazzling celebration of creativity, colour and imagination this weekend.

Presented by the showteams and College students of Hatton Performing Arts, this year’s production transforms world-famous paintings into performances through dance, drama and music.

From the timeless beauty of Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to the bold expression of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, audiences will journey through the ages of art – from classical masterpieces to the electric energy of pop and graffiti art.

Each piece invites you to see the world through the artists’ eyes.

For many of the Hatton College students, this marks their first performance of the academic year, showcasing emerging talent and the next generation of performers.

The show will feature our a main stage routine, choreographed by Chris Clark, bringing his unique vision and creative fire to the stage once again.

Frameless is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday October 18 at 7 pm and Sunday, October 19 at 2pm.

The weekend also celebrates Hatton Performing Arts’ 32nd year in business.

Tickets are £13 and available now from the YMCA box office on 01723 506750 and online at ymcatheatre.uk