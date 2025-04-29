Hatton Performing Arts students put on annual showcase at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

The annual showcase celebrates the incredible work of students and faculty (Credit: Andrew Ball)

Members of Hatton Performing Arts put on the style for their annual showcase which is on the YMCA Theatre this week.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vibeology celebrates the work of the students and faculty. The production brings together all classes, all ages and all abilities, reflecting the diverse and inclusive spirit at the heart of the school.

Throughout the year, students join at various stages in their training journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vibeology is an pportunity to witness their progress and passion first-hand.

Each faculty member has choreographed a piece that highlights their students’ development in styles such as commercial, tap, jazz, technique and more.

“We are especially excited to feature a new piece by our faculty member Chris Clark, created with junior and intermediate students who successfully auditioned for this dynamic number,” said principal Julie Hatton.

“Chris’ distinctive style brings a fresh and creative energy to the stage,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also honoured to welcome the contributions of our patron Mark Webb, whose extensive experience and artistic vision have shaped our show-stopping finale pieces.

“His mentorship and support are invaluable to our students and staff.

“Our performances span every level of the school—from our Mini Movers to senior and college students.

“Highlights include stunning Bollywood choreography by Steph Dattani, and fabulous jazz and lyrical-inspired pieces from Stewart Arnold,” said Julie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show also features singing and musical Theatre numbers arranged by Janna Ash, Barbara Tennant and Andrea Mortimer, showcasing the students’ vocal talents and stage presence.

“We are delighted to welcome a guest performance from Hayley’s Munchkins, where our staff teach weekly sessions. Their appearance adds a charming touch to our Sunday matinee,” said Julie.

VIbeology will be performed at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday May 2 and Saturday May 3 at 7pm. There will be a 2pm matinee on Sunday May 4.

Tickets on https://ymcatheatre.uk/whats-on/ and from 01723 506750.