Hatton Show teams take to the stage in their annual pantomime at Scarborough's YMCA
Hatton’s pantomimes are known for their dance routines, comedy characters and a mix of humour for audiences both young and old.
This year the teams present their tribute to Snow White, featuring colourful characters and plot twists and turns.
You can join the cast members as they get their teeth into a new take on the traditional story.
Stage regular Tilly Jackson plays Snow White with Connor Canvess, also well-known to Scarborough audiences, returning to pantomime in the role of the Prince.
Kirk Temple aka Krystal is relishing the role of the notorious Wicked Queen.
Supported by Scarborough-based Hatton Performing Arts show teams, the cast is working hard to ensure the audiences will be singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing all the way home.
Snow White is at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27 at 7pm and Sunday January 28 at 2pm.
Tickets for Snow White are: adults £12 and concessions £11.
They are on sale from the YMCA box office on 01723 506750 and online at ymcatheatre.uk