Hatton students step out on to Scarborough's YMCA stage with latest show - Notorious

Notorious is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, this weekend

From Sweeney Todd and the Addams Family, to Rasputin and Dick Turpin, the show is packed with villains.

Never fear – there’s plenty for the youngsters too, including Disney Descendants and Disney Villains.

The show promises to be non-stop entertainment with musical numbers and the high-energy dance routines the school has become synonymous with over the past 29 years.

Hatton students will showcase their talent at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

Special guests include Stuart Metcalfe and rising star Archie McNally.

Hattons also welcome back vocalist Sarah Cox who is sure to delight in a tribute to Hocus Pocus, film starring Bette Midler.

The junior, senior and adult musical theatre classes will also be appearing in what is sure to be an evening or afternoon of thrills and surprises.

Notorious is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday October 8 at 7.30pm and Sunday October 9 at 2pm.

The cast of Notorious at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough