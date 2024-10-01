The cast of Hatton Performing Arts' show One at the YMCA Theatre this weekend

Get ready for a weekend of entertainment as Hatton Performing Arts presents One at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough.

The family-friendly event will highlight the talent nurtured at Scarborough-based Hattons, blending technical brilliance with boundless creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatton’s award-winning show teams will lead the way, paying tribute to musicals old and new.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s classic Broadway hits or contemporary favorites, the musical medley promises to captivate all ages.

Hatton’s award-winning Show Teams will lead the way, paying tribute to musicals old and new

The evening will be further enhanced by a special guest appearance from Sarah Jane Golder, whose vocal prowess is sure to be a highlight of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a opportunity for Hatton’s College students, they will perform an exclusive excerpt from No Filter, the latest musical by Jack Storm.

The fresh, innovative work gives audiences a glimpse into the future of musical theatre, with performances that promise to be both dynamic and thought-provoking.

Bollywood will once again take the stage under the expert choreography of Steph Dattani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her colourful and energetic numbers blend traditional and modern elements, delivering a spectacle of rhythm, movement, and cultural fusion that will leave the audience mesmerised.

Creative expression takes centre stage with a new piece by Chris Clark, whose innovative choreography always pushes the boundaries of storytelling through dance.

Audiences can expect a captivating performance that reflects the depth of talent within Hatton Performing Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the evening are vocal performances directed by Janna Ash and Barbara Tennant, featuring debut performances from some of Hatton’s students.

These fresh voices will bring new energy to the stage, highlighting the hard work and dedication of Hatton’s up-and-coming stars.

As a Sunday-only treat, Hatton’s Mini Movers will take the stage to deliver a delightfully spooky performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them will be Hayley’s Little Munchkins Nursery, where Hatton staff also teach, adding an adorable touch to the day’s festivities.

“One is a celebration of artistic excellence, cultural diversity, and the community spirit that defines Hatton Performing Arts’ 32-year legacy. Join us for an evening where creativity takes centre stage and every performer shines,” said principal Julie Hatton.

“Don’t miss this extraordinary showcase of talent – whether you’re there for the soaring vocals, the breathtaking dance performances, or the joyous spirit of the Mini Movers, there’s something for everyone,” she said.

One is on at the YMCA on Saturday October 5 at 7 pm and Sunday October 6 at 2pm.