Hattons unveil this year's pantomime at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre
This year, audiences are in for a spectacular treat as the performers embark on an adventure inspired by the Polynesian tale of Moana – a production bursting with surprises, dazzling dance routines, and plenty of laugh-out-loud humour.
Leading the way on this epic voyage is Hatton College and Hatton Performing Arts’ Lilly Wallace, who takes centre stage as leading lady.
Showcasing her vocals and stage presence, Lilly is set to bring charm and determination to the character, making her lead role debut one to remember.
Joining her is Kirk Temple as the larger-than-life demigod Maui. With his incredible energy and comedic flair, Kirk promises to belt out some show-stopping numbers and deliver a performance that will have the audience in stitches.
Of course, no Hattons panto would be complete without its signature mix of choreography and music.
Principal Julie Hatton told adiences to expect high-energy dance routines performed by Hattons show teams, breathtaking costumes, and a few unexpected twists along the way.
Whether you are a fan of the original story – a Disney film – or simply love a good pantomime, the production guarantees a night of excitement, adventure, and feel-good family fun.
So gather your friends and family, grab your tickets, and prepare to set sail on a theatrical journey like no other.
Hatton’s panto is ready to make waves – and you will not want to miss it.
The Hattons pantomime is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 at 7pm and on Sunday February 2 at 2pm.
Att tickets are £12 andthey are available from the box office on 01723 506750, in person and online at: https://ymcatheatre.uk /whats-on/