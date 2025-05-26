Pete McCall captures the look and sound of Sir Rod Stewart (credit: Alan Lyall)

From You Wear it Well to I am Sailing, Pete McCall captured the essence of Sir Rod Stewart and hit the rhythm of the audience’s heart.

He strutted, he swaggered and he sang – with a voice like tyres grunching over gravel – through the hits of Sir Rod.

When it came to Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? – it was impossible not to shout back: “Indeed, I do.”

It was the second visit to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph of the Rod Stewart Songbook – McCall and his five-piece live band – each individual was brilliant and together they made magic.

On the second sell-out visit, the show was more confident and clever, slicker and shinier and still had the rough charm which makes it and its lead singer irresistible.

McCall is a proud Worksop lad and his band members are from Hull – so not much in common with the North Londoner with the Scottish heritage on his dad’s side.

Once in the Celtic T-shirt, shiny jacket, sparkly heels, lacy shirt and Sir Rod’s trademark rooster, spiky blonde hair-do, McCall is the nearest thing to Rod Stewart as … well … Rod Stewart.

McCall has the moves like Stewart, he sounds like Stewart and he has a charm and humour all of his own.

He is a showman who, with his band, backs up the walk and talk with showstopping vocals and personality.

He takes the audience by the scruff of the neck with the opening number You Wear It Well and then soothes them with a stream of ballads – capturing the heartache in Sir Rod’s voice as he sang the First Cut is the Deepest and I Don’t Wanna Talk About It.

Not many male ‘pop gods’ sing of a broken heart like Sir Rod – heart on his sleeve and tears in his eyes – and McCall gets that and reproduces it perfectly.

The first half also includes Some Guys Have All the Luck, Forever Young, Tonight’s the Night, Every Beat of My Heart and the ultimate celebration of love, You’re In My Heart, You’re In My Soul.

Not that the audience is asked to sit back and listen – from the first note McCall invites every member to sway and sing-along which we did in tuneful gusto.

After the interval, though, the shackles are off – from The Faces’ hit songs to Sir Rod’s cheekier and bolder numbers, it is an hour of sheer exuberance and joy.

Cue Baby Jane, Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy and Hot Legs – then throw in some Tamla Motown and Sir Rod’s version of Downtown Train – and the finale of, what else, I Am Sailing.

By then the audience has been up and dancing to Twisting the Night Away and Love Train.

Of course, if you do not like Sir Rod Stewart’s music, this show will leave you as cold as a Taylor Swift fan at a Nana Mouskouri comeback concert.

You can always stick on the greatest hits CD – ask Alexa to play them or Bluetooth it.

But if you want to see and hear, a reproduction of the highest quality and have a top, hit-filled, sing-aloing night out, then go the Rod Stewart Songbook page and see if the show is coming to a venue near you.

McCall does not just wear Sir Rod’s mantle well – he rocks it. I am not joking.