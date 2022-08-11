Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grassroots festival celebrates the best the Yorkshire Coast has to offer from live music to food and craft beers and offers stunning views along the coastline to Scarborough Castle and beyond.

With over 80 live bands and DJs over the weekend, performing in two marques, there is certain to be something for everyone at the all age event.

Local food stalls are handpicked including proper coffee, smoked meats, crepes, pizza, sweets and veggie and vegan treats.

Apart from the main music stages the festival also offers a children’s fancy dress workshop followed by a disco in the jungle. Giant field games, bazaars and stalls to grab your festival trinkets. Special acoustic sessions and chillout DJ sets.

The Head's Place stage will be home to a host of acts including post punk goth icons The Dance Society, new shoegaze pioneers Pleasure Centre and online sensations Philip Bull and Beetlebug, who between them can count over 200,000 followers across YouTube and TikTok.

The Secret Sub Rosa Dance tent has a packed line-up of live acts and DJs including local lads, The Squatters, who are returning to home turf after a 10 year absence.

Superstar Gawp, a huge name on the world festival and club circuit, is Sub Rosa’s special guest.

Jim Taylor, director of the festival, has a long history of producing music events in and around the town.

He has been a key part of Beached, Acoustic Gathering, Coastival and more, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Mr Taylor said: “Headland Festival is an ongoing work in progress, curating and connecting with everything wonderful produced here on the Yorkshire Coast.

“We've been blessed with an awesome set of unique memories over the years and this year should be no different.

“We want to bring a smile back to everyone's faces, bring a little bounce to that step and a little swagger to our part of the world.”

The festival runs from Friday August 26 to Sunday August 28.

Tickets, which range from single day to full weekend camping options and more information can be found at www.headlandfestival.com.