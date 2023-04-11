The Yorkshire Coast BID have rounded up some of the best events and activities hitting the beautiful Yorkshire coastline. “Whether you’re looking to grab some delicious food, see local wildlife, or appreciate local art, there’s something for everyone.

London Group Exhibition – Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station, from now until Sunday April 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See work from 10 members of the London Group. Formed in 1913, the London Group was set up in 1913 with the aim of creating a small artist-run group to counter larger institutions. This will be the first time the group has ever exhibited in the North of England. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Bridlington Race the Waves from Thursday April 20 to Sunday April 23

Most Popular

Race the Waves is an automobile festival taking place in a number of locations across Bridlington Featuring beach races, car cruises, entertainment, music and more – this is one event not to be missed!

Big Ideas by the Sea, Scarborough, from Friday May to Friday June 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring the Big Dig, talks, music, science, dance and history with plenty of fun and interactive things along the way, activities are split across a number of venues.

Festival co-director and artist, Kane Cunningham, said: “Big Ideas by the Sea festival simply could not have happened without the support of Yorkshire Coast BID.”

Steampunk Weekend, Filey, Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21

Visitors can expect a range of entertainers, parades, burlesque shows. There will be food and drink stalls available across the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sailing Coble Festival, Bridlington, Friday June 23 and Saturday June 24

Features sailing cobles from all around the UK. It is the perfect opportunity to learn about the preservation of local maritime heritage and the history of the town of Bridlington.

Scarborough Pride, activities throughout the year with main event on Saturday September 30

The big celebration will take place in September with a parade through the town and a line up of entertainment for all the family at the Spa, Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad