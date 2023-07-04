Here's everything you need to know about Meadowfest in Malton

MUST BYLINE DAVE NELSON , thanks Blackpool Pride Concert Chesney Hawkes

What is Meadowfest?

Situated in the picturesque meadows of The Talbot Hotel in Malton, Meadowfest returns on Saturday July 29, brought to you by Visit Malton.

The festival is a celebration of music acts as well as street food and bars. It’s family-friendly too.

Who is performing?

Headliner Chesney Hawkes, the singer famous for his single The One and Only will be taking to the stage to perform a set full of classics to transport festivalgoers back to the 90s.

Alongside Chesney Hawkes, visitors can expect a host of musical marvels, with a line-up of 11 supporting acts across the 12-hour festival.

Dedicated to the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA, Arrival will be performing a stadium-standard show.

Yorkshire’s finest Alchemy Live, headed by frontman Martin Ledger, will also be bringing the sound of British rock band Dire Straits to Meadowfest.

Alistair Griffin, who hails from Whitby, and Yorkshire favourite HUGE, – playing all the best tunes from Bruno Mars, Take That, Michael Bublé, and Queen – will also play.

What food will be on offer?

Festivalgoers can also enjoy a taste of Yorkshire with some delicious street food and drinks that will be available throughout the day.

From vegan options and Italian favourites to sweet treats and delectable churros.

Nan’s Kitchen, will be offering festivalgoers vegan food that is healthy yet filling and made from scratch using the best quality plant-based ingredients.

For those in the mood for something meaty, Cluck n Dough is a husband and wife-run operation serving up some seriously good Asian-inspired chicken burgers along with loaded fries.

The Yorkshire Hot Dog Co will be dishing up hot dogs Made with top quality, free-range Yorkshire pork from an award-winning, high-welfare farm in East Yorkshire, they’re served in a freshly baked roll with a variety of toppings.

They also offer vegan Bratwurst.

For the taste of America, the New York’shire Pizza Company is a specialist mobile wood-fired pizzeria with a classic range of pizzas, plus gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan, vegetarian and halal options.

HMS Catering promises to transport revellers to Asia as it brings its Oriental Kitchen to cook up a selection of Japanese, Korean, Thai and Chinese cuisines.

Tadcaster Ices who will be on hand to provide the classics in a traditional ‘Mr Whippy’ ice cream van. Waffle Box will be serving up a selection of waffles, hot chocolate and coffee and Doughvine Desserts have fresh vegan churros and funnel cakes with a variety of toppings.

The Yorkshire Bus Bars will be on hand to keep festivalgoers topped up with their favourite beverages.

Festival goers are also welcome to bring their own picnics, excluding any alcohol and glass.

Getting to Meadowfest

The festival is a short distance from Malton train station and there’s ample free parking in the dedicated festival car park.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available at £25 (+ £1 booking fee) while stocks last.