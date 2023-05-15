The group’s “Let's Do This Thing” U.K. Tour kicked off at the end of April and Scarborough Spa will welcome them to the Grand Hall on Thursday May 18.

Something amazing happens when Hothouse Flowers, step onto the stage – something that has been shaped by over thirty years of singing and playing all over the world.

There is a sense of musical adventure, an impulse to reach new heights and depths in music where the unspoken aim is that the band and the audience become one and the world becomes a different place for a while.

The Hothouse Flowers will play Scarborough Spa this week. Photo: Nico Wills

There is an unpredictable energy in the band that harkens back to their "Risk" days playing on the dancefloors of Dublin’s late-night clubs.

They call upon their grand repertoire to create a show that is unique to the time and place. Improvisation can come at any point and allow the band express their brightest and their darkest influences.

"Rock and Roll is not about safety or politeness, it is not about perfection either. It is expression and it is spirit."

Humour is also never far from a Hothouse Flowers night. They do not take themselves too seriously, however, there is no mistaking the musical integrity among them as they open up to each other in musical dialogue.

Despite the bands lengthy career, which is now well into its fourth decade, there is a sense of unfinished business.

Every night they want to play the best gig they have ever played and take the musical risks that can make that possible.

