Cream, who also run the annual Creamfields music festival, will be hosting a fun-filled night of laser shows, confetti showers and hands up club anthems from the world’s best artists and DJs.

Chart toppers Faithless will be headlining the “Remix Presents Cream” event on March 18 with a special DJ set. Also featured will be Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, alongside K-Klass, John Kelly and Zander Club.

Sister Bliss is the musical force behind headliner Faithless and is an iconic DJ with a career spanning over 25 years, who has played across the world from Creamfields to Ibiza.

Headlining the "Remix Presents Cream' Event is Fatithless, a very successful electronic act.

Sister Bliss co-founded Faithless and they have eight albums and six top 10 singles under their belt. The headlining band has collaborated with music legends such as Boy George, Cat Power and Dido.