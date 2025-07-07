Joe Standerline returns to Bridlingto Spa to play the dame in Dick Whittington

Bridlington Spa has revealed that their Christmas pantomime will this year be Dick Whittington.

The much-loved Christmas pantomime promises to be packed with sparkle, excitement, and laughter, as audiences are transported to the streets of London where adventure, fame and fortune await our pantomime hero and his furry feline sidekick.

Former boxing champion Tommy Coyle steps into the ring or rather on to the stage to take on the villainous role of King Rat.

Hull's hometown hero, renowned for his fighting spirit and community work, will be swapping his boxing gloves for a villain's cloak, ready to bring plenty of punch to the panto baddie.

Expect dodgy dealings, plenty of boos, and a few cheeky jabs as he goes toet o toe with the show's hero in a battle for the streets of London and the audience's affection

The road to success is not easy though and danger lurks in London where the Sultan is on a mission of menace to out manoeuvre Dick, aided by a plague of rats.

Help from the Spirit of the Bells, heroine Alice and the funster Idle Jack will be required as this epic pantomime tale reaches its dramatic finale.

Keeping the comedy coming, the costumes changing and cooking up a riot of culinary capers in the kitchen will be the ship’s cook, the delightful pantomime dame played by the returning Joe Standerline.

With stunning special effects, panto antics, and show-stopping musical numbers, this production is set to entertain from the opening scene. Add spectacular costumes, side-splitting comedy, and enough audience participation to raise the Titanic.

Dick Whittington at Bridlington Spa runs from Friday December 12 until Sunday January 4.

Tckets are now on sale from 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/