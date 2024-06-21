Iconic frontman Paul Heaton announces his return Bridlington Spa alongside new solo album

Former The Beautiful South and The Housemartins singer Paul Heaton will be promoting his new solo album at the Bridlington Spa on Friday, November 29. Photo: Chris Etchells.

The frontman, responsible for singles such as Song for Whoever, Rotterdam, Perfect 10, A Little Time, Happy Hour, Caravan of Love, Sheep, and many, many more hits has also announced a huge November/December UK tour and will be at the Spa on Friday, November 29.

The prolific singer-songwriter is releasing a brand new solo album ‘The Mighty Several’ on Friday, October 11 featuring new single ‘Fish ’n’ Chip Supper’.

A spokesman said: “Paul will be performing songs from throughout his career including classic tracks by The Beautiful South and The Housemartins. Special guests on all dates will be The Zutons.”

Upcoming gigs at Bridlington Spa include Garbage (July15) Declan McKenna (July 28) Joel Corry (August 26) Sam Ryder (August 27) and UB40 ft Ali Campbell (September 16)