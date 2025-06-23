IN PICTURES: Basement Jaxx put on an incredible performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Founders Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe were joined by a brilliant line-up as they delivered hit after hit an on amazing night.
Classic tracks Bingo Bango, Jump’n’Shout, Do Your Thing, Red Alert, Romeo, Never Say Never and Escape got the venue rocking before an incendiary version of the era-defining Where’s Your Head At.
Acclaimed DJs Storm Mollison and Eats Everything brilliantly got the night underway before Basement Jaxx took to the stage.
TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre continues on Friday (June 27) with chart-topping indie stars Snow Patrol.
