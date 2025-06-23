Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Basement Jaxx put on an incredible performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 14:23 BST
Electronic music superstars Basement Jaxx made a sensational return to the live arena with a stunning show on Saturday at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Founders Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe were joined by a brilliant line-up as they delivered hit after hit an on amazing night.

Classic tracks Bingo Bango, Jump’n’Shout, Do Your Thing, Red Alert, Romeo, Never Say Never and Escape got the venue rocking before an incendiary version of the era-defining Where’s Your Head At.

Acclaimed DJs Storm Mollison and Eats Everything brilliantly got the night underway before Basement Jaxx took to the stage.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre continues on Friday (June 27) with chart-topping indie stars Snow Patrol.

Fans enjoying the performance!

1. Basement Jaxx at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the performance! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

The night was ful of fun and fancy dress.

2. Basement Jaxx at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The night was ful of fun and fancy dress. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

An incredible entrance to the stage.

3. Basement Jaxx at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

An incredible entrance to the stage. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Acclaimed DJ Storm Mollison was a fabulous support act.

4. Basement Jaxx at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Acclaimed DJ Storm Mollison was a fabulous support act. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

