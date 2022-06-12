The rock legends – fronted by Neil Finn and brilliantly supported by son Liam – were on top form with a set packed with hits and fan favourites.

In a good natured show, lead singer Neil Finn and bass guitar player exchanged banter, frisbees and memories of Yorkshire with the crowd.

There was even time to take a pop at Scarborough's most abundant residents. Neil said: "There's something very pretty about being in the open and seeing the seagulls flying through the air... Wondering what they're thinking as they look down..... chips?"

The band took to the stage to Distant Sun before delivering such classics as It’s Only Natural, Show Me The Way, Fall at Your Feet, Playing With Fire, Four Seasons In One Day, Something So Strange, Weather With You and the spellbinding Don’t Dream It’s Over.

Live music returns to Scarborough OAT on Saturday June 25 with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

