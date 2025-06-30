IN PICTURES: Human League amazed crowds with a spectacular performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The Sheffield icons played a set packed with greatest hits and fan favourites as they whipped 8,000 fans into a frenzy inside the historic Yorkshire coast arena.

Starting with Sound of The Crowd, Mirror Man and Heart Like A Wheel, they continued with such hits as All I Ever Wanted, Love Action, Fascination, Don’t You Want Me before an encore that ended with 80s anthem Together In Electric Dreams.

As he left the stage and the end of the show frontman Philip Oakey said: "Thank You Scarborough – you’ve been absolutely brilliant!”

The night was kicked off by 80s greats Blancmange and Tom Bailey’s Thomspon Twins, who played such massive global hits as Doctor Doctor, You Take Me Up and Hold Me Now.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 continues on Saturday (July 5) with Irish chart-toppers The Script and special guest Tom Walker.

