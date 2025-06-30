Check out the photos below!placeholder image
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Human League amazed crowds with a spectacular performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST
Electro pop greats The Human League delighted a capacity crowd on another sensational night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

The Sheffield icons played a set packed with greatest hits and fan favourites as they whipped 8,000 fans into a frenzy inside the historic Yorkshire coast arena.

Starting with Sound of The Crowd, Mirror Man and Heart Like A Wheel, they continued with such hits as All I Ever Wanted, Love Action, Fascination, Don’t You Want Me before an encore that ended with 80s anthem Together In Electric Dreams.

As he left the stage and the end of the show frontman Philip Oakey said: "Thank You Scarborough – you’ve been absolutely brilliant!”

The night was kicked off by 80s greats Blancmange and Tom Bailey’s Thomspon Twins, who played such massive global hits as Doctor Doctor, You Take Me Up and Hold Me Now.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 continues on Saturday (July 5) with Irish chart-toppers The Script and special guest Tom Walker.

Cannot wait for the gig to start!

1. Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Cannot wait for the gig to start! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Human League hitting all the right notes.

2. Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Human League hitting all the right notes. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
The crowd was electric.

3. Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The crowd was electric. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Blancmange were fantastic openers for the night.

4. Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Blancmange were fantastic openers for the night. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughTK MaxxTom WalkerSheffield
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice