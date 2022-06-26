IN PICTURES: Oh, What a Night! Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons wow at the Open Air Theatre

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2022 summer season of live music continued tonight (Saturday) with a night of sing-a-long classics from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Opening with Workin’ My Way Back To You, the original Jersey Boy, music legend Frankie Valli delivered a night packed with crowd-pleasing favourites including Beggin’, Grease, Ragdoll, Sheree, My Girl, Who Loves You and December ’63 (Oh, What A Night).

The audience were on their feet as a standing ovation bought the evening to a close with the crowd showing their appreciation for a great night of much-loved music and entertainment.

Live music continues on Thursday with musical theatre favourites Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, on Friday with Bryan Adams and on Sunday with a-ha.

1. Oh, What a Night! The audience enjoyed the performance. Photo Sales

2. Oh, What a Night! Fabulous guitar solos wowed the crowd. Photo Sales

3. Oh, What a Night! The crowd singing along to the hits Photo Sales

4. Oh, What a Night! The rain didn't spoil the fun. Photo Sales