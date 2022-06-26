Frankie Valli on stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

IN PICTURES: Oh, What a Night! Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons wow at the Open Air Theatre

Music from the 1960s filled the air as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons entertained crowds at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Louise Perrin
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:23 am

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2022 summer season of live music continued tonight (Saturday) with a night of sing-a-long classics from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Opening with Workin’ My Way Back To You, the original Jersey Boy, music legend Frankie Valli delivered a night packed with crowd-pleasing favourites including Beggin’, Grease, Ragdoll, Sheree, My Girl, Who Loves You and December ’63 (Oh, What A Night).

The audience were on their feet as a standing ovation bought the evening to a close with the crowd showing their appreciation for a great night of much-loved music and entertainment.

Live music continues on Thursday with musical theatre favourites Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, on Friday with Bryan Adams and on Sunday with a-ha.

1.

The audience enjoyed the performance.

2.

Fabulous guitar solos wowed the crowd.

3.

The crowd singing along to the hits

4.

The rain didn't spoil the fun.

