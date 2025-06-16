The York band boast six sensational studio albums and a string of anthems that are engrained into the nation’s psyche.

“It’s our biggest ever show in Yorkshire and we are going have some fun tonight,” frontman Rick Witter said before taking to the stage.

Starting the show with Room In My House, Let’s Go and 1994 classic Speakeasy, the band then did a deep dive into their incredible back catalogue with such greats as Going For Gold, Bully Boy, Dolphin, On Standby and Getting Better alongside new fan favourites such as Talk Of The Town. They ended with a mass sing-along version of their anthem Chasing Rainbows.

“Scarborough, we must come back and do this again,” Witter said as Shed Seven left the stage to deafening applause.

The band had a good time too, writing on social media the next day: “Actually finding it rather impossible to sum up how incredible last night at @Scarborough Open Air Theatre was.

“Standing on that stage, looking out at that crowd, hearing you sing every word back at us… the atmosphere was electric.

“It was truly a career-defining moment, and night will never forget…. What a feeling.

“Thank you to every single one of you who helped make it so special.”

The night was opened by fellow 90s indie rock band Cast, who performed a fabulous 30 minute set.

Next on the bill was singer-songwriter Jake Bugg who was returning to the town after his gig at the seafront venue Scarborough Spa in December 2023.

He performed a sensational hour-long set with his band, which included top hits such as Lightning Bolt, All I Need, Seen It All, I Wrote The Book, Zombieland, and more.

Next up at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 is Pendulum on Friday June 20.

1 . Shed Seven at Scarborough Open Air Theatre The crowd begins to gather Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Shed Seven at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Loving every minute Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Shed Seven at Scarborough Open Air Theatre The crowd enjoys the show Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales