IN PICTURES: Simply Red find A Lot Of Love from Scarborough Open Air Theatre audience

The band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, performed a 90-minute set, opening with Look At You Now before segueing into crowd favourites including A New Flame, Your Mirror, Holding Back The Years, Ain't That A Lot Of Love, Stars, Something Got Me Started, Fairground, Money's Too Tight (To Mention) and If You Don't Know Be My Now.

The British music icons last headlined at Britain’s biggest open air concert arena in August 2016.

West End superstar and Olivier Award winning actress Cassidy Janson opened the night. Best known for playing the role of Carole King in Beautiful in the West End for two years, Cassidy performed a set celebrating the icon’s music.

Simply Red have more than a billion hits on You Tube, and have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, with five going to number one in the UK.

Their 1991 classic Stars was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe. They have had two US Billboard chart toppers with classic singles Holding Back The Years and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Hucknall has been the songwriter and bandleader since the beginning in 1985 and the current line-up of Simply Red has remained consistent since 2003.

Saturday night sees another sell-out show at Scarborough OAT with record-breaking Irish pop act Westlife.

1. Simply Great Simply Red at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor. Photo Sales

2. Simply Great Simply Red concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre ... opening act Cassidy Janson. Photo courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor. Photo Sales

3. Simply Great The audience at Simply Red. Photo; Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Simply Great Simply Red at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor. Photo Sales