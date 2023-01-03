IN PICTURES: Take a look at all the best snapshots from the famous Flamborough Fire Festival

The Flamborough Fire Festival was a New Year’s night to remember, with global recognition of its unique traditions and festivities.

The night included a Viking longboat being pulled through the village, a torchlight parade, stunning fireball displays, a Viking costume competition and ended with fantastic fireworks.

Jane Emmerson, organiser of the fire festival, said “It was absolutely fantastic - the amount of people that came from all over the country to Flamborough was amazing, simply amazing!

“We had about 2,500-3,000 visitors. The weather was a bit against us but we pulled through. It was just fantastic - we couldn’t believe it!

“We had people from all over the country come to the event, from Wales, Oxford and even Scotland.

“We are now fourth in the world globally for people to visit on New Year’s Eve!

“The festival is so popular because it has that unique tradition surrounding the Vikings - you can’t attend a festival like this unless you go to the top of Scotland.”

