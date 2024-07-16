Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these awesome photos as Garbage rock out at Bridlington Spa

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:37 BST
Here’s a selection of photos from Garbage’s headline night at Bridlington Spa, playing iconic 90s hits and new bangers for Yorkshire coast fans

Influential alternative rock band Garbage performed at Bridlington Spa on July 15 as part of their new 2024 UK tour.

Known for hit tracks such as Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains, Garbage formed in 1993 and have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Alternative rock band Garbage consists of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and drummer Butch Vig.

They have been together for over 25 years, selling more than 20 million albums, since their debut in 1995. Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have inspired worldwide attention, chart success and critical acclaim. They are considered one of the most influential bands of their generation.

The performance was punchy, loud and proud, with lead singer Shirley commanding the crowd with her incredible vocals.

Speaking to the BBC, Shirley Manson said:"The older I get the more I enjoy life, I understand time is running out on me and it has allowed me to enjoy a sense of urgency, to harness it and put into my work. I don’t know how much longer we can go on and do this.

"I’m the youngest member of the band and I’m turning 58 in a couple of weeks. So we are just enjoying every moment right now."

The band are still planning to release a new studio album, however the chances to see them again at the iconic Bridlington Spa venue could be dwindling.

This means last night’s performance on the coast was certainly a performance to remember for fans, and one that Bridlington Spa will not forget in a hurry.

The summer season continues at Bridlington Spa, with big names such as Declan McKenna, Joel Corry and Sam Ryder coming to the historic venue.

On Instagram, one fan commented: "Get a seaside doughnut! Bridlington have the best ones!"

1. Garbage at Bridlington Spa

On Instagram, one fan commented: "Get a seaside doughnut! Bridlington have the best ones!" Photo: Nick Asquith Photography

the incredible make-up was definitely a show-stealer!

2. Garbage at Bridlington Spa

the incredible make-up was definitely a show-stealer! Photo: Nick Asquith Photography

Shirley Manson singing her heart out!

3. Garbage at Bridlington Spa

Shirley Manson singing her heart out! Photo: Nick Asquith Photography

Shirley had to have a hip replacement following a horrible fall off stage in 2016, however, that has not stopped her from giving an incredible performance.

4. Garbage at Bridlington Spa

Shirley had to have a hip replacement following a horrible fall off stage in 2016, however, that has not stopped her from giving an incredible performance. Photo: Nick Asquith Photography

