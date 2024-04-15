Declan McKenna has announced that he will headline show at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, July 28.

This show follows on McKenna’s recent UK tour and third album, “What Happened To The Beach”

The British indie-pop singer-songwriter secured fame in 2015 with the self-release of his debut single Brazil and by winning the coveted Emerging Talent prize at the globally renowned Glastonbury Festival. Brazil established McKenna as a politically and socially driven songwriter, the track criticising FIFA's decision to hold the World Cup in a country struggling with vast economic injustice.

Combined with his subsequent appearance on Glastonbury's William's Green Stage, McKenna was dubbed one of the UK's most exciting new artists, ultimately signing a record deal with Columbia Records for the release of his debut full-length, What Do You Think About The Car? in 2017.