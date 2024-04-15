Indie-pop star Declan Mckenna announces Bridlington Spa show this summer- Here's how to get tickets

Bridlington Spa has announced that singer-songwriter Declan McKenna is set to come to the coast for a show this summer.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:48 BST
Declan McKenna has announced that he will headline show at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, July 28.Declan McKenna has announced that he will headline show at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, July 28.
Declan McKenna has announced that he will headline show at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, July 28.

Declan McKenna is set to perform to Bridlington Spa on Sunday July 28.

This show follows on McKenna’s recent UK tour and third album, “What Happened To The Beach”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The British indie-pop singer-songwriter secured fame in 2015 with the self-release of his debut single Brazil and by winning the coveted Emerging Talent prize at the globally renowned Glastonbury Festival. Brazil established McKenna as a politically and socially driven songwriter, the track criticising FIFA's decision to hold the World Cup in a country struggling with vast economic injustice.

Combined with his subsequent appearance on Glastonbury's William's Green Stage, McKenna was dubbed one of the UK's most exciting new artists, ultimately signing a record deal with Columbia Records for the release of his debut full-length, What Do You Think About The Car? in 2017.

A pre-sale for Bridlington Spa membership holders goes on sale from 10am on Wednesday April 17, and general sale from 10am on Friday April 19.

Related topics:Bridlington SpaBrazilFIFA