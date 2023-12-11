Indie Rock Band, The Enemy, announce special summer gig at Scarborough Spa

Indie Rock Band, The Enemy, have announced a special summer gig at Scarborough Spa on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The Enemy will play Scarborough Spa in July 2024

In 2007, The Enemy emerged from their working class roots in Coventry to become one of the biggest new bands around.

Their debut album We’ll Live And Die In These Towns went straight to No.1 and would later be certified Platinum in recognition of over 300,000 sales.

The trio landed another two Top 10 albums, two Top 10 singles, three major awards (from NME, Q and XFM), shows with The Rolling Stones, Sex Pistols, Oasis, The Killers, Kasabian, Bon Jovi, Manic Street Preachers and Stereophonics, and even a special rooftop performance at Wembley Stadium ahead of the FA Cup Final.

In October 2021, the band announced a full 2022 UK reunion tour to celebrate 15 years of their debut album, We'll Live and Die in These Towns and have been touring venues and festivals ever since.