Indie rockers The Kooks announce special headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
The latest headline act announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Kooks will play the Yorkshire coast on Thursday June 18.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk
The Kooks’ Scarborough announcement comes fresh off the back of a career defining UK arena tour this month – supporting the release of their seventh studio album earlier this year – the Top 5 selling Never/Know.
The Kooks’ 2006 debut Inside In/Inside Out sold more than two million copies providing a soundtrack to a generation. A new audience is now embracing their Britpop-tinged indie sound, alongside their loyal first-wave fans.
Their renewed energy has taken them to sold-out world tours and seen a euphoric return to major festival main stages in 2025, almost two decades on from their breakout.
The crowd’s reaction is proof of the band’s enduring impact: A cross-generational chorus singing back songs like Naïve and She Moves In Her Own Way as loudly as ever.
From the jangly indie of their early days to synth-driven experiments and Krautrock touches, and with influences ranging from soul and opera, to classic songwriting by the likes of Bob Dylan to The Rolling Stones, The Kooks are celebrating their new era not only reconnecting with their roots, but proving themselves one of indie’s most enduring live forces.
No longer just the sound of the mid-2000s, they are, once again, the soundtrack to right now.
The Kooks join James Arthur, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong, David Gray and American vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026 with more announcements to come.
Julian Murray, of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to bring The Kooks to Scarborough OAT for their debut show here on the Yorkshire coast and to help celebrate 20 years at the top of indie rock. Their live show celebrating Inside In/Inside Out is sure to be a highlight of the summer and we cannot wait to hear their iconic hits.”
Last year’s 18-gig TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre series – headlined by the likes of Will Smith, Gary Barlow and Snow Patrol – attracted more than 100,000 music fans to the Yorkshire coast venue.
