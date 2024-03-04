Influential alternative rock band Garbage announce summer Bridlington Spa show

Known for hit tracks such as Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains, Garbage formed in 1993 and have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

The band will be performing at Bridlington Spa on July 15 as part of a busy UK tour that will visit cities like London, Edinbrugh, Manchester and more.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in.

Garbage recently announced details of an expanded reissue of their 2005 album Bleed Like Me, out on April 5.

Fully remastered for 2024, the expanded reissue includes 2CD, 1LP Silver vinyl, deluxe 2LP red vinyl and HD digital formats and features b-sides, rare tracks, remixes and alternate versions of tracks.

Bleed Like Me was a top five album chart hit in the UK, US, Australia and the European Billboard chart upon its initial release in April 2005.

Alternative rock band Garbage consists of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and drummer Butch Vig. They have been together for over 25 years, selling more than 20 million albums, since their debut in 1995.

Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have inspired worldwide attention, chart success and critical acclaim.

The band’s seventh and most recent album NO GODS NO MASTERS was released on BMG Records in 2021 to some of the best reviews of their career.

Tickets for the concert go on pre-sale to Bridlington Spa Membership holders on Thursday March 7 at 10am. General sale starts Friday March 8 at 10am.