International hit machine Joel Corry announces Bridlington Spa show for summer 2024

International DJ and hit machine Joel Corry will be heading to the coast on August 46 this year,

With 5x platinum UK records, 5x BRIT nominations and over a decade of club shows all over the world under his belt, Joel Corry is one of the most revered names in contemporary dance music.

He made his breakthrough with 2019’s UK Top 10 single, ‘Sorry’, which also broke the all-time 24-hour Shazam record in the UK with over 41,000 recorded tags, paving the way for collaborations with the likes of David Guetta, Jax Jones, Charli XCX, Tom Grennan and Mabel, as well as a further four Top 10 records including 2020’s anthemic UK #1 single and global smash, ‘Head & Heart’ ft.MNEK'

Over the last three years, Joel also played sold-out headline tours in the UK, US and Australia, performed at both the MTV EMAs and The Pride Of Britain Awards and secured coveted DJ residences in both Las Vegas and New York, as well as holding down two consecutive flagship weekly residencies at Ibiza Rocks.

The show will take place on Monday, August 26.