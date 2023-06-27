Jack Whitehall brings new tour Settle Down to Scarborough Spa in September

Jack Whitehall will perform two shows at the Spa on Wednesday September 27

Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been added to award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall’s new UK tour Jack Whitehall: Settle Down.

Following three complete sell-out arena tours Jack is enjoying being back out on the road.

Jack Whitehall said: “So far it’s been incredible playing to some of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. There were a few places we weren’t able to slot into the summer so really excited to be able to add some additional dates in the autumn.”

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount.

Both films are in development for sequels. He can be seen alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines.

Jack has also finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy serie, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson.

Jack's previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms – playing opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman – for Disney, Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day – playing opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner – and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year. He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon and Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television. His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC).