James: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

James will be performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (July 26).

Indie greats James return to the Yorkshire coast tonight (July 26) for their fourth show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - here’s all you need to know!

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades.

A sensational live band, who continue to sell-out arenas across the UK and beyond, James are no strangers to Scarborough OAT having headlined the 8,500-capacity venue three times before – in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

Support includes Sheffield favourites Reverend and the Makers, fronted by legendary singer songwriter Jon McClure.

An incredible live band with such anthems as Heavyweight Champion of The World, Letter To My 21 year Old Self, He Said He Loved Me, Silence Is Talking, Bassline and Black Widow, this is a long-awaited debut for them at Scarborough OAT.

Another special guest includes Nottingham-based indie rock trio GIRLBAND! – who have supported the likes of Jake Bugg, L.Devine and The Oozes, and are set for a big 2024 – will open the show on what promises to be an unmissable night.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.