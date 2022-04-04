Jazz entertainer Martin Jones plays for Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask on Wednesday April 13
Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes all-round jazz entertainer Martin Jones to the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday April 13.
An acknowledged expert in relaxed vocal and trumpet techniques, Martin has been entertaining audiences for 40 years.
From Northern clubs to the nightclubs of Paris, from London’s Mayfair to New York, Europe and the Middle East, from sessions work to jazz festivals with Kenny Wheeler and Andy Shepherd to touring with the like of Tom Jones, Martin has done it all.
In his mature years he has returned to his native Hull to inspire others, teaching at East Riding College, and form various musical partnerships including his persona as ‘Mad Dog’ Jones and The Sophisticats. Martin and the MG3 are guaranteed to entertain you.
Doors open at 7.45pm and music starts from 8.15pm.
Entry: minimum donation £5 on door.