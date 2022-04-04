Jazz entertainer Martin Jones plays for Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask on Wednesday April 13

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes all-round jazz entertainer Martin Jones

An acknowledged expert in relaxed vocal and trumpet techniques, Martin has been entertaining audiences for 40 years.

From Northern clubs to the nightclubs of Paris, from London’s Mayfair to New York, Europe and the Middle East, from sessions work to jazz festivals with Kenny Wheeler and Andy Shepherd to touring with the like of Tom Jones, Martin has done it all.

In his mature years he has returned to his native Hull to inspire others, teaching at East Riding College, and form various musical partnerships including his persona as ‘Mad Dog’ Jones and The Sophisticats. Martin and the MG3 are guaranteed to entertain you.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 7.45pm and music starts from 8.15pm.