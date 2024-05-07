Jazz greats Clare Teal and Jason Rebello in concert at Pickering's Kirk Theatre
Clare Teal, renowned for her mesmerising vocals and captivating stage presence, will be accompanied by her talented pianist Jason Rebello, delivering an unforgettable evening of jazz classics and contemporary hits. Audiences can expect a dynamic repertoire that showcases Teal's distinctive style and undeniable talent.
"We are thrilled to bring the Clare Teal Duo to the Kirk Theatre Pickering," said Luke Arnold, Theatre Manager. "This performance promises to be an enchanting experience for all who attend, offering a unique blend of musical virtuosity and sheer entertainment. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of Clare Teal live on stage at the Kirk Theatre Pickering. Join us for an evening of exceptional music and unforgettable moments”.
Tickets for the concert are priced at £20 each and are available for purchase online via the Kirk Theatre website www.kirktheatre.co.uk or at the box office on 01751 474833. With limited seating available, early booking is encouraged to secure a spot for this exclusive event.
