Jazz guitarist Al Morrison is Scarborough club guest at the Cask

Scarborough Jazz club presents the same double bill that wowed the audience in February: guitarist Al Morrison and Murray Robinson’s Balls of Jazz at the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday August 3.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:00 am
Jazz guitarist Al Morrison is at Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday August 3
Jazz guitarist Al Morrison is at Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday August 3

Al, who is known for his blues inflected jazz guitar, has returned from paying at the Latitude Festival with the New York Brass Band as well as leading his own 11-piece blues band and playing in the Pink Floyd tribute band Off the Wall.

Tonight he’s backed by the reliably swinging house trio MG3.

Starting off the evening, Balls of Jazz is one of the club’s regular new jazz generation bands, a young jazz group that constantly surprises with tunes from jazz history, film scores and originals.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

An evening of infectiously groovy jazz is guaranteed.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music from 8.15. £5 minimum donation.

Scarborough