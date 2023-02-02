Jazz singer Jacqui Dankworth heads for North Yorkshire venue - Milton Rooms at Malton
Jazz fans are in for a treat when one of the UK’s top vocalists brings her ‘Jazz Sirens’ show to the Milton Rooms in Malton next month.
Jacqui Dankworth is the daughter of Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth and, given her pedigree, it is no surprise that she is firmly positioned as one of the country’s foremost singers.
In this special and intimate evening, Jacqui turns her attention to the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century and the singers who defined the ‘Great American Songbook' including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone and Peggy Lee.
She has arranged a top-class, diverse repertoire which celebrates the music of the jazz sirens, whose legacy and influence defined a classic era of jazz singing.
It features classic numbers that made them international stars, alongside stylish reworkings of lesser-known gems.
Jacqui is appearing at the Milton Rooms on Saturda, February 18 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £27 and can be booked at www.themiltonrooms.com