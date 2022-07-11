Jazz vocalist of the year Zoe Gilby to play Scarborough Jazz club

Zoe Gilby will play Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday July 20

Loved by Scarborough audiences, Zoe is starting to make a serious impression on the UK music scene.

For this gig Zoe has teamed up with husband Andy Champion, the innovative and powerful double bassist, for a voice/bass duo.

The exceptional pairing creates an electrifying soundscape with beautifully integrated music, breathing fresh life into the familiar as well as heading off to the unchartered.

The well-honed duo know each other by heart. Their approach is bold, hypnotic and mesmerizing, interacting and infiltrating one another’s sound, exploring space and time with just voice and double bass.