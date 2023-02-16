Jazzman Sam Jewison is back at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre to celebrate Gershwin's music

Jazz pianist Sam Jewison will be at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday February 25

From popular songwriting on Tin Pan Alley to the penning of classic Broadway musicals and ground-breaking compositions for the concert hall, Gershwin’s creative genius knew no bounds.

Sam’s concert will feature his best-loved songs, including I Got Rhythm, ’S Wonderful and Love Is Here to Stay as well as dazzling transcriptions of his Three Preludes and An American in Paris.

Scarborough-born singer and pianist Sam went to St Augustine’s School and began to develop his craft on the local stage from the age of three.

He regularly performed at the Futurist Theatre, Corner Café, Scarborough Spa and the YMCA Theatre, singing and tap dancing in variety shows with Twilight Productions and Rowlies Academy of Dance, then later serving as musical director and conductor for three seasons of summer musicals.He is no stranger to the Stephen Joseph Theatre either, having appeared there as Lysander in St Augustine’s production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and, on another occasion, quite literally playing God.“To return to this iconic theatre for the first time in a professional capacity is a real thrill,” said Sam, who toured his Great American Songbook show to Scarborough Spa last year.

“Given how rare the opportunities are to perform fully in-the-round, I’m excited to explore Gershwin’s incredible music in that setting.

" There’s something uniquely inspiring about the feeling of being enclosed by the audience that can make for a really special performance.”As a result of his musical contributions to the town, Jewison was awarded the Borough Thank You Award for Performing, Artistic and Cultural Endeavours in 2012.

The following year, he moved to London to study singing at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, graduating with the TCM Silver Medal for Voice: the department’s highest honour.Since then, Jewison’s vocal prowess and pianistic virtuosity has seen him tour internationally.

He headlined the 2020 ReGeneration Festival in Florence – for which he was described as “a Renaissance Man in a Jazz World” – and the BBC Radio 3 Christmas Special in 2021.

Sam has performed at Camden’sJazz Café, Westminster Abbey, and the Royal Opera House, where he made his sold-out recital debut with the Composer in Hollywood in March 2022.

November saw his EFG London Jazz Festival debut, with a sold-out show celebrating the music of Cole Porter.

He will be joined on the Stephen Joseph stage by Fraser Smith, tenor saxophone, Harry Sankey, guitar, Harry Evans, double bass, and Joe Dessauer, drum kit.

Sam can be seen from 7.30pm on Saturday February 25.